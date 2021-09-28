Liverpool’s record league goal scorer Roger Hunt has died aged 83.Hunt, who was also part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning line-up, scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds.The forward - known as “Sir Roger” to Liverpool fans - won 34 England caps and scored 18 international goals after making his debut in 1962 when Liverpool was in English football's second tier."Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.Liverpool players will wear black armbands during this evening’s Champions League group game against Porto.