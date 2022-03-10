Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government in the latest crackdown on Russian assets in the country.

The Chelsea Football club owner is one of seven wealthy Russian individuals who had sanctions placed on them by ministers on Thursday.

A government statement on the move said that Mr Abramovich will have his assets frozen and will be prohibited from carrying out any transactions with UK individuals and businesses.

He will also face a travel ban and further transport sanctions.

