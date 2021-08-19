Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he will wear the number nine shirt at Chelsea this season and is relishing the challenge of the famous shirt upon his return to the club.

"I got the number nine, so I'm very happy and very fortunate to be in this situation," the Belgian striker said during his first press conference.

Lukaku could be in line to make his second Chelsea debut on Sunday against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old previously spent three years at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014, making just 15 appearances in all competitions.