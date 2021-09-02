Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the world record for goals scored in men’s international football.

The Portuguese forward scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a dramatic 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.

The 36-year-old forward scored two late headers to break and then extend the record previously held by Ali Daei who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

The Manchester United striker admitted: "This one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud,"