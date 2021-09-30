Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded world-class David De Gea and matchwinner Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United secured a thrilling last-gasp Champions League comeback win against VillarrealThe Spanish goalkeeper had prevented the opener coming sooner with some outstanding saves to deny Villarreal, against whom he missed the crucial penalty against in the Europa League final loss in Gdansk back in May.The football manager said: “Thankfully we had the best goalkeeper in the world tonight. David was fantastic. Very happy with his performance.”