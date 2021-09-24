Rooney hits out at 'disrespectful' Derby owner after club enters administration

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has criticised the owner of the club as he says he has not spoken to Mel Morris personally since the club entered administration.

Rooney said he finds Morris’ conduct “disrespectful” and emphasised the importance of communication in times like these.

Derby have already been deducted 12 points after entering administration, and are likely to be deducted a further nine points if they are found to be in breach of EFL regulations surrounding how much of a loss clubs are permitted to make.