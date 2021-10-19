Rory McIlroy has spoken about how he felt he was “done with golf” until 2022 at least before his turnaround in form on Sunday of the Ryder Cup .

McIlroy had been ‘benched’ for the first time in his Ryder Cup career by captain Padraig Harrington as he struggled for form – but made up for it on the Sunday by being one of the few European players to take a full point off their American opponents.