Roy Keane has branded Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw a “disgrace” after their performances against Liverpool last weekend.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s match against Tottenham - which they won 3-0 - the Sky Sports pundit laid into two of the club’s stars.

“Individual performances, Maguire and Shaw last week, they were a disgrace. An absolute disgrace to the club,” Keane said.

He went on to criticise Maguire for talking like a “robot” after the Liverpool defeat, mocking the defender for showing no emotion.

