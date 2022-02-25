Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote the words "No War Please" on a camera lens after reaching the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Sending a clear message to Vladimir Putin, the world No. 7 scribbled his on-court plea for the entire world to see.

While the letters initially appeared backwards as Rublev signed the camera, another shot soon revealed his powerful words.

The Russian star will face Jiri Vesely in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.