Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin will be banned from competing at the British Grand Prix, as a result of the decision taken by Motorsport UK.

The news comes on the same day that the FIA confirmed Russian and Belarusian drivers will be allowed to race in the 2022 F1 season under a neutral flag.

But the chair of Motorsport UK, David Richards CBE, confirmed that unless the situation in Ukraine changes, Mazepin will be barred from competing at Silverstone for the British GP on 3 July.

