Teen Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug

Kamila Valieva took to the practice ice in Beijing as headlines swirled around the wide-eyed teenager at the heart of the biggest story of these Olympics.

Valieva, just 15, is hot favourite for the women’s figure skating title with most predicting her remarkable story – and even more remarkable performances – would be the highlight of the games.

But according to news reports in Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant, Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, which is used to treat chest pain and angina, before arriving in the Chinese capital.

