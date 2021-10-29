Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney spoke at a press conference as the new co-owners of Wrexham AFC and told journalists they marked their first visit to the club with gin shots.

The American-based actors say they are dreaming of taking the fifth-tier Welsh club into the Premier League.

The two stars saw Wrexham lose 3-2 at Maidenhead on Tuesday just hours after flying into the UK and will watch their first home game at the Racecourse against Torquay on Saturday.

