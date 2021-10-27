Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attended their first match on Tuesday night.

The Welsh club played away to Maidenhead United in the National League, losing 3-2 after fighting back from 2-0 down.

After the result, Reynolds described football as a "heartbreaking" but "gorgeous" game on his social media.

"Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever, ever."

Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February.

