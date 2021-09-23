Ryder Cup 2021: Stricker surprised by ‘closeness’ of Team USA

Ryder Cup captain of Team USA Steve Stricker has said he is surprised by how “close” his team is ahead of the opening weekend at Whistling Straits.

A lot of the talk going into the weekend has centred around the potential pairing of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau together, with the feud between the two golfers one of the worst-kept secrets in the sport.

European captain Padraig Harrington has said he isn’t ruling out Koepka and DeChambeau being paired together – with some suggesting their enmity could drive them onto greatness.