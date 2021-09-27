Rory McIlroy described himself as “emotional” following Europe’s Ryder Cup loss to Team USA, suggesting he wanted to win the competition for captain Padraig Harrington.

The US secured a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, regaining the cup after defeat in 2018.

“It’s been a tough week,” McIlroy said.

“I think I’m emotional because I wanted to do this for Padraig. It’s his captaincy, he’s had a hell of a career and it would have been an unbelievable thing to cap off with a winning Ryder Cup.”