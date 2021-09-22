Rory McIlroy has spoken of his excitement to play in the "intense" Ryder Cup atmosphere.

This year's tournament, postponed from 2020, will be played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, one of the most famous golf courses in the world.

Europe are the current Ryder Cup champions, but face a tough ask in defending their crown when play begins in the US on Friday.

"I think this atmosphere brings the best out of us. We're 24 of the best players in the world," McIlroy said ahead of the tournament.

"It's probably the most intense atmosphere that we play in every two years."