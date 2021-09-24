Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes safe standing will improve the atmosphere at Premier League stadiums.

It was announced this week that a pilot programme offering licensed safe standing areas at approved clubs is set to start on 1 January 2022 and run to the end of the season.

"In football, it's really about atmosphere. The more people in the stadium, the better the atmosphere is," Klopp said.

"I'm really excited about how much better the atmosphere could be at Anfield if you have safe standing."