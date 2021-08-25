Paralympic GB’s Sarah Storey says she wants to be the ‘best version of me’ at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

Sarah Storey kicked off day one of the Tokyo Paralympics with gold for ParalympicsGB - a 15th of her amazing career.

The defending champion smashed her own world record in qualifying for the C5 3000m individual pursuits before beating compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright to win gold.

