Newcastle fans talked of the hope that the new Saudi owners of their club have given them, but some still had concerns about the country’s record on human rights.

Homosexuality is illegal in the country and there are still many constraints on the rights of women in Saudi Arabia, despite Mohammed bin Salman’s attempts to paint a more progressive picture and modernise the country in the 21st century.

Newcastle lost their home match against Tottenham 3-2 on Sunday (17 October).