Serena Williams has announced that she has dropped out of the US Open following medical advice. The decision was made in light of the tennis star's torn hamstring, which she sustained during this year's Wimbledon. She was forced to withdraw from the June contest, as well as the Western and Southern Open in August.

Williams wrote on Instagram: "After careful consideration ... I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring ... I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar."