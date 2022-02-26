Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky vows to fight Russia during invasion

Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky has vowed to fight Russia as the battle has now reached the capital city of Kyiv.

Mr. Stakhovsky, who reached a world ranking of 31, admitted he has no previous military experience but feels obligated to help defend his country during this turbulent time.

Stakhovsky told Sky News: “I don’t have military experience but I do have gun experience privately. I don’t see the reason why the majority of our countrymen have to risk their lives to send their families away while I sit back.”

Sign up to our newsletters here