WWE superstar Seth Rollins was shockingly attacked by a fan during Monday’s live broadcast of RAW.

The professional wrestler was making his way backstage from the ring when he was blindsided by a member of the audience, who speared him to the ground.

After a short scuffle, security pulled the fan off Rollins and he was quickly ejected from The Barclays Centre in New York and handed over to the NYPD.

The police later confirmed the man has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

Sign up here for our newsletters.