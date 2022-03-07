Australian cricket great Shane Warne’s death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday.

Citing the results of an autopsy, the Thai police have informed Warne’s family of the result and they had accepted the finding.

Warne’s body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to his family, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday.

