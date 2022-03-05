Tributes have been pouring in for Shane Warne, following the cricketer's death aged 52.

The legendary leg-spinner suffered a suspected heart attack in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui on Friday.

Australia test captain Pat Cummins led tributes to Warne following his death, calling him a "once-in-a-century cricketer", while Scott Morrison, the nation's prime minister, has offered his family a state funeral.

Take a look back at Warne's life in pictures, featuring shots from some of his greatest moments on the cricket field.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.