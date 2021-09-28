Simone Biles has said she should have quit gymnastics “way before” Tokyo 2020, where she withdrew from some events to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old has now admitted that the impacts of the abuse of former team doctor Larry Nassar, now serving a de facto life term without parole in prison, meant that she “should not have made another Olympic team”.

“But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was six years old,” Biles told New York magazine. "So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me."