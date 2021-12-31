Sir Alex Ferguson birthday: Football icon’s career honours as player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates his 80th birthday on Friday (31 December).

The iconic football manager retired from the game eight years ago, with his place in the annals of history secured after an incredible career in the dugout at Manchester United.

As the legendary Scot celebrates turning another year older, there is no better time to take a look back at some of his greatest achievements in football.

From a record 13 Premier League titles, to that unforgettable treble-winning season in 1999, it's clear that we'll never see anyone like Fergie again.

