Eddie Jones has suggested Scotland are “red-hot favourites” to beat England in Saturday’s opening Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield.

England have beaten their rivals just once in the last four meetings and are also dealing with an injury crisis that has rippled through the squad.

"It's the first time I've gone there, to Murrayfield, as the underdogs," Jones said in his pre-match press conference.

"Scotland are red-hot favourites. They've got to cope with that expectation... they've got to carry that burden."

