Welsh rugby players arrive at team camp for Six Nations training

Players from the Welsh rugby team arrive at the National Centre of Excellence on the first day of the senior men’s team camp for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations.

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar has been named as Wales captain for this season’s Six Nations.

Biggar takes over from the injured Alun Wyn Jones who is among a number of high-profile absentees.

Other players not part of the squad due to injuries are Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

