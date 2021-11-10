Emile Smith Rowe has described his England call-up as "a dream come true".

The Arsenal starlet originally missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, but was promoted from the Under-21s following the withdrawals of James Ward-Prowse and Marcus Rashford.

"It's definitely a dream come true and I didn't expect it," Smith Rowe said of his call-up.

"It was a great moment for me and my family."

Many fans believe the 21-year-old was unlucky to initially miss out on the squad after an impressive run of form.

Sign up to our newsletters here.