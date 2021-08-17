Snooker player Reanne Evans refused to bump fists with her ex-boyfriend and father of her child Mark Allen before the pair went head to head at the British Open.

The former couple - who share a 14-year-old daughter from a three-year relationship - acrimoniously parted ways in 2008.

And during their first face-to-face professional match against one another, bad blood between the pair was apparent.

Footage captures the moment Allen holds his closed hand out to Evans to offer a pre-game fist bump to which the 12-time women’s world champion savagely ignores.

Despite the frosty start, Mr Allen went on to win the tournament.