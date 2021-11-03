Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has likened his striker Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan in his heyday after the Portuguese forward again rescued his team from potential dropped points in the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored twice as his team drew 2-2 with Atalanta, but it was an extra-time goal that was particularly special and feeds into the narrative of Man United leaving it late in games.

Ronaldo has now scored nine goals in his 12 appearances for the Red Devils this season.