Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed he can turn things around at Manchester United, while also thanking fans for their "fantastic" support since he took over as manager in 2018.

He was speaking following United's 4-1 defeat to Watford, amid reports he will soon be sacked after a poor start to the season.

"The signings this summer, with Rafa [Varane], Jadon [Sancho] and Cristiano [Ronaldo], of course raised everyone's expectations and rightly so," Solskjaer said.

"After being second last season, we hoped to kick on."

