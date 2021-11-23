Gary Neville has suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking should not come as a surprise, given Manchester United’s “terrible” performances in recent weeks.

“It’s been coming for the last few weeks, performances have been terrible and the results have been shocking,” the club legend said.

“You’re always hoping that the players would respond but it looked like they had the world on their shoulders... when a manager can’t get a performance out of his players and results are getting as bad as they are, then in this game, you’re going to lose your job.”

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.