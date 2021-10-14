Paul Scholes has suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "doesn’t seem to be getting the balance right" with Manchester United’s midfield.

The United legend was speaking to the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel when he urged the manager to mix up his system.

"Ole doesn’t seem to be able to get the balance right in the team. Is he going to play one with the rest around him [McTominay] and have Pogba next to him," Scholes questioned.

"Or is he going to play two holding midfielders? That’s the difference between United and I think Liverpool and City."

