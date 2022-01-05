Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed

An investment firm backed by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak has completed the purchase of an 80 per cent majority stake in Southampton, the Premier League club has confirmed.

Solak, who is the lead investor of acquisition group Sport Republic, has bought Jisheng Gao’s stake in the club, with former majority owner Katharina Liebherr retaining 20 per cent.

London-based firm Sport Republic were founded by former Brentford director of football Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft, who confirmed that Southampton CEO Martin Semmens will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the club.

