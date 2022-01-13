Tottenham were left frustrated by VAR during the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, seeing two penalty decisions overturned, as well as a Harry Kane goal disallowed.

In the first half, Antonio Rudiger caught Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and while referee Andre Marriner initially pointed to the spot, the technology confirmed the challenge had taken place outside the box.

After the break, Marriner awarded a second penalty when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga brought down Lucas Moura, but upon closer inspection, decided the challenge was fair.

Kane was then denied a goal for offside.

