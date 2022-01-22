Steph Curry told reporters that it “felt great” getting his first career buzzer-beater as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 105-103 at the Chase Center.

The basketball pro managed to hit the buzzer-beater from the top of the key with the game tied in the final seconds leading the Warriors to a win.

The NBA star finished the night with 22 points and 12 assists while shooting just 6-of-21 from the field.

