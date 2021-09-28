Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for Covid and teammate Stephen Curry said "at the end of the day, it is up to him".The NBA player faces the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.Wiggins said at media day: “Back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe is right.”