Newcastle United have confirmed that Steve Bruce has left the club by “mutual consent”, drawing an end to the protracted saga over the head coach’s future.

A change of manager had been considered inevitable ever since the £305m Saudi-backed takeover of the club was completed, with Bruce mocked by home supporters during Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat by Tottenham last weekend.

The 60-year-old had kept Newcastle in the Premier League for two seasons and will be due around £8m in compensation and leaves Newcastle 19th in the table without a win this season.