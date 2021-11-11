Steven Gerrard has been appointed as manager of Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Liverpool legend, 41, leaves Rangers after three years, having guided the club to a first league title in 10 years last season.

Returning to the Premier League, Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was sacked by Villa last weekend after five successive defeats.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," he said after the news was confirmed.

