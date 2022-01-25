A trailer featuring the stars of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show has dropped ahead of next month's showpiece event.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all feature in the '90s-style video, titled "The Call".

The trailer also features a number of the artist's biggest hits - "Rap God", "The Next Episode", "Family Affair", "Humble" and "California Love" - suggesting the crew will play their well-known tracks during the halftime show.

Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, 13 February, live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our newsletters here.