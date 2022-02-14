Watch live as Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay holds conference after Super Bowl win

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp are holding a press conference after their victory at Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, taking the lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing for much of the second half.

Wide receiver Kupp caught two touchdowns as he was named MVP, while McVay became the youngest coach ever to win the Super Bowl at the age of 36.

The pair will be taking questions after a night they will never forget.

