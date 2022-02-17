NFL photographer Kelly Smiley fractured her spine after falling off stage attempting to take a photo of Matthew Stafford at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.

The quarterback has since come under fire for "walking away" from the incident while his wife, Kelly, checked on the photographer after her fall.

"Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok," Smiley tweeted, sharing a video of the incident.

"Unfortunately I fractured my spine," she later added.

