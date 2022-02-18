Rugby match delayed as young mascot drives off with ball

A young child caused chaos ahead of kick-off in Thursday's Super League game between the Warrington and Castleford by failing to stop his tiny BMW to deliver the match ball.

In hilarious footage, the little lad can be seen driving onto the pitch with the rugby ball on his lap, simply driving past all the players.

Once he reaches the other side of the ground, one turns him back towards the centre circle, only for the tot to drive straight past everyone else again... much to the delight of the crowd.

