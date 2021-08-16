Britain’s Olympians were given an official homecoming with a concert at Wembley Arena on Sunday.

Tom Daley and diving partner Matty Lee, the super-cycling couple Jason and Laura Kenny and gymnast Max Whitlock were among the athletes at the show. It was their first chance to celebrate Team GB’s 65 medals together, as they had to fly home within two days of competing at Tokyo 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

The lineup included Rag’n’Bone Man, Laura Mvula and Anne-Marie, as well as band Bastille. Singer Griff wore the Team GB cardigan knitted by Daley when he was in Tokyo.