Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has dismissed suggestions of a touchline clash with the Burnley bench during the Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Clarets first-team coach Steve Stone was overheard telling Chelsea’s bench to “show some respect” amid a terse first-half exchange in west London.

Tuchel told reporters: “I learned in my career as a coach not to comment on referees and other coaches. It will catch you out. So I will not comment”.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here