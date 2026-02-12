Tuchel vows to ‘make everyone proud’ as he signs England job extension

Thomas Tuchel has vowed to “make everyone proud” as it was announced he has extended his contract with England through to the 2028 European Championship.

The German’s contract was due to expire after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, however, his time with the Three Lions has now been extended for another two years.

Tuchel, who was appointed as boss in January 2025, described his daily interactions with England fans as “amazing” and said he was very grateful for the opportunity to manage the team.

After experiencing the “exciting” atmosphere in the country during the Euros in 2021, when he was managing Chelsea, Tuchel claimed it became his dream to one day coach the England team.