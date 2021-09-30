Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says his side could not find any rhythm in its 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Juventus striker Federico Chiesa scored the winner just 11 seconds into the second half with Chelsea’s path into the knock-out stages now looking competitive.

The manager said: “We’re all disappointed. It was the tough game we expected. You have to play with zero mistakes in midfield and take the risks in the right moment. To do this you need to be in rhythm, good decision-making.”