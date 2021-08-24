The Tokyo Paralympics will begin today with the opening ceremony with jets soaring through the sky to mark the special occasion.

Japan Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic squad, the Blue Impulse, once again flew over Tokyo days leading to the Paralympics Games opening ceremony scheduled Tuesday (August 24th).

Japan’s National Stadium will host the ceremony before 4,400 athletes, representing 162 nations, go on to complete in their sport of choice weeks after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tokyo is the first city to host two Paralympic Games, 57 years on from their first Games in 1964.