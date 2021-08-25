The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games have officially opened and even with no fans in the stands, the field of athletes is the largest ever.

Some 4,403 athletes representing 162 nations will compete in their sport of choice this year with the home nation Japan offering the biggest delegation of athletes, standing at some 254.

The most amount of women will compete in the games.

In total 1,853 female athletes will compete at the Tokyo 2020 games, beating Rio 2016's figure of 1,671.

Tokyo is the first city to host two Paralympic Games, 57 years on from their first Games in 1964.